icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Artillery hits Zaporozhye nuclear dump
26 Aug, 2022 13:51
HomeWorld News

Germany's Scholz sets limit on weapons for Ukraine

Berlin will not provide Kiev with arms that could be used to attack Russia, the chancellor says
Germany's Scholz sets limit on weapons for Ukraine
Chancellor Olaf Scholz talks to citizens in Magdeburg, Saxony-Anhalt. ©Kay Nietfeld / dpa via Global Look Press

Germany will stick to its policy of withholding military supplies to Ukraine that could be used to strike Russian territory, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday evening.

The German leader noted that the policy echoes that of US President Joe Biden. “I believe this is the principle that we adhere to along with the others,” Scholz said, during a public event in the city of Magdeburg.

Berlin’s goal in sending weapons is to “support Ukraine” and “prevent an escalation of the war into something that would be very different,” the chancellor explained. He gave assurances that his government has enough “prudence, clarity and resolve” to stay on course.

Germany warns of ‘absolute deficit’ in weapons stocks
Read more
Germany warns of ‘absolute deficit’ in weapons stocks

This week, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, one of the most vocal supporters of sending arms to Ukraine, acknowledged that Berlin had overstretched its capacity for the task. This has led to an “absolute deficit in our own stocks,” she said in an interview with ZDF television.

The US stance on not giving Ukraine the tools to attack Russia is complicated by the fact that Moscow and Washington disagree on what constitutes Russian territory. American officials have said Kiev had every right to hit targets in Crimea, the former Ukrainian region which broke away after the 2014 armed coup in Kiev and voted to become part of Russia. Kiev considers it an illegal annexation and rejects the change of status, as does Washington.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stated that they want to destroy the bridge that Russia built to connect Crimea with its mainland after Kiev imposed a land blockade of the peninsula. The bridge will be attacked once Ukraine has weapons that can strike it, unless Russia fully withdraws from Crimea, they warned.

Top stories

RT Features

'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings, some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings, some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE

Top stories

Page Not Found

Page Not Found

Widget 'rightbanners.category.news' not found

The requested URL was not found on this server. If you entered the URL manually please check your spelling and try again.

If you think this is a server error, please contact support@frontend.com.

2022-08-26 12:58:46

RT Features

'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings, some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings, some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies