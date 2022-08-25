icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Security systems activated at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant – officials
25 Aug, 2022 10:49
HomeWorld News

US soldiers injured in Syria rocket attacks

US forces responded with a helicopter strike, killing several allegedly Iran-backed militants
US soldiers injured in Syria rocket attacks
FILE PHOTO: © Getty Images / John Moore / Staff

Three American service members sustained minor injuries in two separate rocket attacks on facilities housing US troops in northeastern Syria, US Central Command said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a press release published on its website, CENTCOM reported that the rocket strikes began on Wednesday afternoon, with shells landing inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco in northeast Syria, as well as Mission Support Site Green Village. One serviceman at Conoco was treated for a minor injury, but has already returned to duty, while another two troops are still under evaluation.

US forces carried out a retaliatory strike after the attack using Apache helicopters to take out three vehicles and equipment, as well as killing two or three suspected Iran-backed militants believed to be responsible for firing the rockets at the American facility, CENTCOM said. 

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” Army General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, CENTCOM’s commander, was quoted as saying in the release. “We have a total spectrum of capability to mitigate threats across the region, and we have every confidence in our ability to protect our troops and coalition partners from attacks.”

US confirms strikes on ‘Iran-backed groups’ READ MORE: US confirms strikes on ‘Iran-backed groups’

While there has been no official confirmation as to who was responsible for the attacks, the US had launched a separate series of airstrikes in Syria earlier on Wednesday, targeting what it said was infrastructure used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to Syrian war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the attack resulted in at least six Syrian and foreing militants being killed, while the Deir Ezzor 24 outlet reported ten deaths.

CENTCOM insists that the US “does not seek conflict with Iran,” but promised to take the “measures necessary to protect and defend” US servicemen.

Top stories

RT Features

'A vile, cruel crime': how Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': how Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'A vile, cruel crime': how Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': how Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies