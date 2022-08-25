icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Aug, 2022 08:14
Outbreak of mysterious virus in India

The so-called tomato flu has affected more than 80 minors in several Indian states, authorities say
Outbreak of mysterious virus in India
File Photo: doctors during a health camp at a college in Hyderabad, India © AFP / Noah Seelam/AFP

The Indian government has issued an advisory to all states amid the spread of a new type of influenza. Predominantly affecting minors, the viral disease results in the formation of red blisters that look like tomatoes – hence the condition’s name, tomato flu.

According to a statement released by India’s Health Ministry on Tuesday, more than 82 cases involving children under five have been reported, with the disease prevalent in the country’s southern states. The first case of the flu was reported in Kerala state on May 6.

Although scientists believe the new flu to be a type of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), they have so far been unable to identify the exact nature of the pathogen.

Man diagnosed with HIV, Covid-19, and monkeypox all at once – report

However, the authorities were quick to assure the public that the new virus is not related to Covid-19 or monkeypox.

Symptoms of the illness can be mistaken for those of other viral infections, especially in the early stages, officials have warned. Children who have contracted the disease usually develop a fever, loss of appetite, sore throat, sores in the mouth and a skin rash, mostly confined to the hands and feet.

If tomato flu is suspected, a child should be placed in quarantine for up to a week to prevent the spread of the virus, the Health Ministry’s advisory recommends.

While there are no disease-specific medications for treatment of the infection at present, it is said to be relatively benign, with symptoms resolving on their own within a few days. Officials advise patients to take paracetamol to alleviate fever and body ache, drink plenty of fluids, and rest. Hot water sponges can also be applied to the rash to relieve irritation, the advisory said.

Indian authorities have noted that throat and nose swabs should be taken if tomato flu is suspected, with the samples tested to rule out other infectious diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, zika virus, varicella-zoster virus, and herpes.

Top stories

RT Features

'A vile, cruel crime': how Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': how Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE

