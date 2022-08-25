icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Aug, 2022 01:54
Jill Biden contracts ‘rebound’ Covid case

President Joe Biden continues to test negative for the virus, the White House said
FILE PHOTO: First lady Jill Biden speaks at an event in Boston, Massachusetts, July 15, 2022. ©  AP / Michael Dwyer

First Lady Jill Biden has again tested positive for the coronavirus, coming down with a “rebound” infection just days after she recovered from a previous Covid case and ended a voluntary quarantine.

The first lady’s deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue announced the news on Wednesday, saying that despite testing negative for the virus the day prior, Biden had since come up positive on an antigen screening, calling it a “rebound” case.

“The first lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures,” Donohue said, adding that the White House Medical Unit has traced her contacts and notified those close to her.

After first contracting Covid-19 in mid-August, Biden’s office said she had tested negative multiple times and would end a period of isolation on Sunday, when she left South Carolina to join the president in their home state of Delaware. 

The 71-year-old first lady quarantined for five days in South Carolina while experiencing “cold-like symptoms,” despite having received a total of four vaccine doses, including two booster shots. 

President Biden himself tested positive for Covid back in July, and later had a similar “rebound” case which his doctor attributed to the antiviral drug Paxlovid. While the first lady was given the same treatment for her initial infection, so far the White House has not linked her rebound case to the medication.

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia's ally, but it's a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE

