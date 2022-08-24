US congresswoman ‘swatted’ by police

A transgender activist had armed cops sent to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s house

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene awoke on Wednesday morning to armed police outside her Georgia house. The individual who called the police to Greene’s home claimed to be upset about her opposition to child sex changes and admitted to wanting to “swat” her, a term referring to the practice of summoning the police against a target under false pretense.

According to a report by police in the town of Rome, Georgia, officers received a call shortly after 1am by an individual who told them that a man had been shot in a bathtub at the congresswoman’s address. The caller added that there was a woman and potentially children inside the home.

Speaking to conservative radio host Jack Posobiec later on Wednesday, Greene said that she awoke to knocks at her door and saw people and lights outside her house. “I jumped out of bed, threw my clothes on, and I picked up my gun,” she told Posobiec, adding that immediately before answering the door, she put the firearm down on “gut instinct.”

After opening the door to officers with their weapons drawn, Greene said that she invited the cops inside and explained that there had been a misunderstanding. An officer told her that she had been “swatted,” a tactic that can have lethal consequences if officers are rushed into what they believe to be a potentially violent situation.

Explaining that she could have been shot had she answered the door with her gun drawn, Greene described the incident as “political terrorism” and an attempt to cause “death by cop.”

Shortly after the first call to police, the perpetrator called back with a “computer generated voice” and admitted to having tried to “swat” Greene, claiming to have been “upset about Ms. Greene’s stance on ‘trans-gender youth’s rights,” according to the police report.

A staunch conservative, Greene introduced a bill last week that would make it a felony to provide so-called “gender-affirming care” to minors. This term, which encompasses everything from puberty blocking drugs and hormone therapy up to sex change surgery, is “really, child abuse,” Greene told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday.

More than a dozen House Republicans have co-sponsored Greene’s bill.