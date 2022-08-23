icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2022 20:35
HomeWorld News

Dogs can cry when reunited with owners – study

Canines are genuinely thrilled to see their owners after being separated, according to a new study
Dogs can cry when reunited with owners – study
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / EyeEm / Eugenio Cane

Dogs can shed tears when reuniting with their owners after a prolonged period of separation, a new study, published by a team of Japanese researchers in the Current Biology journal, suggests. Moreover, humans tend to care more about tearful dogs, suggesting that “emotion-elicited tears” play an important role in interspecies bonding and “can facilitate human-dog emotional connections,” according to the study.

The study is based on observations of the behavior of some 20 dogs, as well as a Schirmer tear test performed on the pooches. The canines produced more tears when meeting their owners after five-to-seven hours of separation, while meeting other humans they were familiar with did not evoke the same reaction, the study found.

Canine tear production is linked to oxytocin, the same key hormone involved in social bonding and reproduction in humans, the study suggests. Applying a solution containing oxytocin to the dogs’ eyes increased tear production in a similar way as when they were reunited with their owners. 

WHO issues monkeypox warning to pet owners
Read more
WHO issues monkeypox warning to pet owners

“In this study, we demonstrated that dogs secrete tears when reuniting with their owner, and our data suggests that this tear secretion is mediated by oxytocin. This is the first report on positive emotion stimulating tear secretion in a non-human animal, and oxytocin functioning in tear secretion,” the study reads.

Unlike any other animal, “dogs have evolved or have been domesticated through communication with humans and have gained high-level communication abilities with humans using eye contact,” the research team suggested. Therefore, canine tears “might play a role in eliciting protective behavior or nurturing behavior from their owners” in a way that’s similar to the bonding between humans and their own children.

People who took part in the research displayed better attitudes towards tearful dogs than their dry-eyed counterparts. The participants were shown pictures of dogs, some of which were treated with artificial tears.

“Human participants rated their impressions on photos of dogs with or without artificial tears and they assigned more positive scores to the photos with artificial tears. These results suggest that emotion-elicited tears can facilitate human–dog emotional connections,” the study said.

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies