icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2022 15:51
HomeWorld News

Trump sues to block FBI review of Mar-a-Lago documents

Meanwhile, the Justice Department has been ordered to explain its grounds for raiding the ex-president’s estate
Trump sues to block FBI review of Mar-a-Lago documents
FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference in Nashville, Tennessee, June 17, 2022 © AP / Mark Humphrey

Former US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to block the FBI from examining documents its agents seized during a raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence until a third-party overseer can be appointed. Trump described the raid as “illegal and unconstitutional.”

The lawsuit seeks the appointment of a ‘special master’ to review the material seized by the FBI and determine whether it is protected by presidential or attorney-client privilege before the agency can begin examining it. Trump’s legal team also requested that the Justice Department provide a detailed inventory of the seized materials, and return anything outside the scope of the search warrant.

Trump’s Palm Beach estate was raided by dozens of FBI agents earlier this month, in an operation reportedly aimed at recovering classified documents taken by Trump from the White House in 2021. 

“To date, the Government has failed to legitimize its historic decision to raid the home of a President who had been fully cooperative," the filing read. Describing the raid as “shockingly aggressive,” the document states that Trump is “the clear frontrunner in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary,” echoing the former president’s insistence that the raid was politically motivated.

Most Americans see FBI as ‘Biden’s Gestapo’ – poll
Read more
Most Americans see FBI as ‘Biden’s Gestapo’ – poll

Attorney General Merrick Garland has released the search warrant used by the FBI to enter Trump’s home, but the Justice Department has fought to keep the affidavit – used to establish probable cause and obtain the warrant – under seal. The Florida judge who approved the warrant has given the Justice Department until Thursday to release a redacted version.

While it remains unclear what was actually recovered in the search, the New York Times reported on Monday that a total of 300 documents with classified markings have been recovered from Mar-a-Lago: 150 turned over by Trump in January, and another 150 either volunteered by Trump in June or seized in this month’s raid. 

The Times’ article was partly credited to Maggie Haberman, a journalist who has claimed since 2021 that Trump illegally mishandled sensitive documents after leaving Washington. Haberman has previously been described by the Hillary Clinton campaign as a “friendly journalist” who had been hired to “tee up stories” beneficial to Democrats.

Trump views the raid, and Haberman’s reporting on his alleged crimes, as a Democrat-led operation to prevent him from running for office again in 2024. 

“This Mar-a-Lago Break-In, Search, and Seizure was illegal and unconstitutional, and we are taking all actions necessary to get the documents back, which we would have given to them without the necessity of the despicable raid of my home,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies