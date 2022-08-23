icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2022 03:46
HomeWorld News

Iran nuclear deal getting closer, US says

Washington says it was encouraged by recent concessions by Tehran amid rocky negotiations to revive the nuclear pact
Iran nuclear deal getting closer, US says
FILE PHOTO: State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, March 10, 2022. ©  AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta

The US State Department said it is “seriously reviewing” potential compromises put forward by Iran to return to the nuclear deal struck with world powers in 2015, after reports that the Islamic Republic agreed to drop a key demand to remove an elite military unit from the US terrorism list.

During a Monday press briefing, State Department spokesman Ned Price signaled that officials were still considering Iran’s latest offer, but added that while there were still problems to be resolved, a final agreement is inching closer. 

“We are encouraged by the fact that Iran appears to have dropped some of its nonstarter demands, such as lifting the [Foreign Terror Organization] designation of the IRGC,” Price said, referring to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran drops nuclear deal demand — CNN READ MORE: Iran drops nuclear deal demand — CNN

“But as you’ve heard from us over the past couple days, there are still some outstanding issues that must be resolved, some gaps that must be bridged. And that’s part of the reason why a deal is closer now than it was two weeks ago,” Price added, noting that the administration “will respond as soon as we have a response prepared.” 

While the IRGC designation has long been a major obstacle in the fraught negotiations, a senior US official told CNN last week that Tehran had walked back the demand, a claim later corroborated by the Times of Israel. The elite military unit was placed on the terrorist blacklist by former President Donald Trump in 2019, marking the first time Washington labeled a part of another government as a terrorist organization.

Having helped to mediate the 16-month nuclear negotiations, the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, weighed in on Iran’s latest offer on Monday, calling it “reasonable,” while voicing hopes it would allow for a final agreement with the US.

Top stories

RT Features

Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies