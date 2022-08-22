icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Aug, 2022 02:08
HomeWorld News

Cops suspended over brutal beating video

Three officers were seen repeatedly punching a suspect and slamming his face to the pavement
Cops suspended over brutal beating video
©  TikTok / anthonyjohnson520

The Arkansas State Police have launched an official probe and temporarily suspended one police officer and two deputies, after a viral video showed them roughing up a suspect during an arrest on Sunday morning. Amid social media outcry over alleged excessive brutality, authorities said the man attacked them first, injuring one of the officers.

The incident took place around 10:30am Sunday outside a Kountry Xpress convenience store in Mulberry, Crawford County, and was partially captured on video by a witness who then shared it online.

The disturbing recording begins with the suspect already lying on the ground while three law officers on top of him repeatedly punch and knee the man, as well as slam his head to the ground. The video ends after the cops notice the eyewitness and apparently order the camera turned off.

@anthonyjohnson520 police in Arkansas still finding out who. my sister witnessed this today. #policebrutality#backtheblue#pigsoftiktok♬ original sound - Naomi Ruth Johnson

After the incident went viral, police released the identity of the man, and said he was eventually taken to a hospital with “minor head injuries,” according to local media.

Police said the officers were responding to a call from a store clerk who claimed the suspect “spat in their face” and was making “terroristic threats.” The man was allegedly cooperative when first confronted by the cops, but then turned violent and injured one of the officers. He is facing charges of battery, assault and resisting arrest.

Last defendants in George Floyd case get prison terms READ MORE: Last defendants in George Floyd case get prison terms

“In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County Deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the Deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation,” Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said in a statement on Sunday.

“The officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” the Mulberry police department confirmed in a separate press release, adding that “The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department takes these investigations very seriously and holds all their officers accountable for their actions.”

Top stories

RT Features

Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies