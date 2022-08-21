icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Aug, 2022 09:45
HomeWorld News

Ukrainian regional security chief commits suicide – media

The SBU head in Kirovograd Region has been found dead
Ukrainian regional security chief commits suicide – media
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian police vehicles park outside a crime scene. © Sputnik

The head of Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, in Kirovograd Region was found dead in his home on Saturday evening, with sources telling local media that it was likely a suicide.

The body of Aleksandr Nakonechny was found by his wife at their apartment in Krapivnitsky, the main city of Kirovograd Region in central Ukraine.

The SBU has confirmed the security chief's death, saying that the incident is being investigated.

The Ukrainian website Obozrevatel has claimed that Nakonechny died of a “penetrating gunshot wound to the body.” 

According to preliminary data, he "committed suicide" with the firearm that he had been previously awarded for excellent service, a source told the outlet.

Lieutenant-colonel Nakonechny had been in charge of the region's department of the SBU since January 2021.

Zelensky fires security chiefs amid crackdown
Read more
Zelensky fires security chiefs amid crackdown

Before landing his post in Krapivnitsky, he spent over a decade working in counter-intelligence and anti-corruption operations at the agency’s headquarters in Kiev.

Nakonechny’s death comes amid a purge in Ukraine’s law enforcement and security agencies, which President Vladimir Zelensky launched mid-July.

Just over a month ago, he fired Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova and SBU head Ivan Bakanov over claims of “rampant” treason in the two agencies during the conflict with Russia. Hundreds of criminal cases have been launched against employees of the two entities, according to Zelensky.

Many regional SBU chiefs have also been removed over the past month. The latest high-profile dismissals took place on Monday, when the department heads of the city of Kiev, as well as of the Kiev, Ternopol, and Lviv regions, were ousted.

Top stories

RT Features

Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies