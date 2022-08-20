icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK comments on Russia's role at G20

Britain calls for Russia to be barred from the G20 summit, after Liz Truss pledged to confront Vladimir Putin at the event
British Secretary for Foreign Affairs Liz Truss attends a joint press conference with her Czech counterpart on May 27, 2022 in Prague. ©  Michal Cizek / AFP

The British government has suggested that Russia should not be allowed to attend November's G20 summit in Bali.

"Russia has no moral right to sit at the G20 while its aggression in Ukraine persists," a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office insisted, according to Reuters.

The statement also reportedly praised Indonesia, the summit's host, for its efforts “to ensure that the impacts of Russia's war are considered in G20 meetings” while welcoming the decision to invite Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the meeting.

Ukraine – Europe's poorest country, measured per capita – is not one of the world's twenty leading economies.

The latest anti-Russia salvo from the UK comes after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said last month she would be ready to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin at the event.

I would go there, and I would call Putin out,” she said at the time.

Liz Truss is the leading contender to replace outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the other leadership hopeful being former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

On Friday, Sunak’s representative also called on the G20 to bar Vladimir Putin from its summits over the Ukraine conflict. Commenting on his statement, Truss’ team reiterated her previous position on the matter.

Earlier, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had confirmed that they would personally attend the group’s summit.

Indonesia, which holds the rotating presidency, has been under considerable pressure to exclude the Russian leader from the gathering. However, Jakarta has refused to budge, with its foreign ministry saying in March that it would “remain impartial” and invite all members as planned.

