icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Aug, 2022 11:26
HomeWorld News

Visa ban for Russians comes into force

Starting on Thursday, Russians with Schengen visas issued by Estonia are barred from entering the Baltic state
Visa ban for Russians comes into force
A checkpoint on the Estonian-Russian border. © Sputnik / Sergey Stepanov

Estonia’s decision to bar access to most Russian citizens with Schengen visas issued by the Baltic nation came into force on Thursday.

The visa crackdown was approved by the government in Tallinn last week as part of sanctions against Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

The move means Russians carrying Estonian visas are now being turned away if they arrive at the Narva, Luhamaa and Koidula checkpoints on the border between the two countries.

There are several exceptions to the new rule, including diplomats and their family members; those engaged in international cargo and passenger transportation; persons with the right of free movement under EU law; those who have to enter the Baltic nation for humanitarian reasons; and close relatives of Estonian citizens or permanent residents.

Despite the travel ban, Estonian-issued visas held by Russian have not been cancelled, and can still be used to access the other 25 members of the Schengen area, Estonia’s Foreign Ministry noted.

Finland announces visa crackdown on Russians
Read more
Finland announces visa crackdown on Russians

In addition, Russian citizens who received their visas from other Schengen countries can also freely access Estonian territory for now, it added.

Earlier this week, Finland announced that it's cutting the number of entry visas available to Russians by half, with just a hundred tourist permits now being issued per day.

Both Tallinn and Helsinki have also been calling for a total ban on issuing Schengen tourist visas to holders of Russian passports.

Meanwhile, Estonia is considering restricting access to the country even to those Russians who hold visas issued by other Schengen members.

According to Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, proposals on how to do this could be submitted by the foreign and interior ministries as early as this week. Such a measure would not be a violation of EU laws, Reinsalu insisted, pointing out that member states shut down internal EU borders at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies