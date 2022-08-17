icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Aug, 2022 13:55
HomeWorld News

US must ‘challenge’ Chinese missiles – admiral

The commander of the US Seventh Fleet denounced Beijing for firing missiles into international waters
US must ‘challenge’ Chinese missiles – admiral
FILE PHOTO: Rear Admiral Karl O. Thomas speaks to the press on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) aircraft carrier. © ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

The United States must “contest” the launch of missiles over Taiwan by China, a top US military officer said on Tuesday. Seventh Fleet commander Vice Admiral Karl Thomas warned that such acts by Beijing could become the norm if allowed to go unchallenged.

“It’s very important that we contest this type of thing. I know that the gorilla in the room is launching missiles over Taiwan,” Vice Admiral Thomas told reporters in Singapore. “It’s irresponsible to launch missiles over Taiwan into international waters.”

Thomas warned that, “if you don’t challenge it,” these actions could lead to the Taiwan Strait being militarized in a similar way as the South China Sea.

The Seventh Fleet is based in Yokosuka, Japan and is the largest forward-­deployed fleet in the US Navy. It is a key part of the US military’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region, making the admiral’s words all the more significant.

His comments come amid high tensions between Beijing and Washington after a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governing island of Taiwan.

US may ‘sleepwalk’ into war with China – Singapore
Read more
US may ‘sleepwalk’ into war with China – Singapore

Pelosi went ahead with an official visit that included meetings with Taiwanese officials, including President Tsai Ing-wen, despite clear warnings from Beijing – and the White House – that it could damage bilateral relations with China.

In response to the trip, which Beijing considered a violation of its sovereignty given the international consensus that Taiwan is a part of China, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched a multi-day military drill around the territory. 

Local authorities in Taiwan condemned Beijing for launching ballistic missiles near the island and for disrupting international trade and traffic, comparing the PLA’s actions to those of North Korea.

According to Sun Weidong, the Chinese ambassador to India, more than 160 countries representing over 80% of the global population expressed support for China’s territorial integrity following Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies