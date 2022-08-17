icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Aug, 2022 02:38
HomeWorld News

Panicked train passengers jump into wildfire

Up to 20 people were injured as their train stopped in the midst of a wildfire in Spain
Panicked train passengers jump into wildfire
FILE PHOTO: Neighbours stand near a forest fire in Anon de Moncayo, Spain, August 13, 2022 ©  Fabian Simon / Europa Press via AP

Multiple people were injured after smashing windows and attempting to flee for safety as their train was stopped by a raging forest fire in northeast Spain on Tuesday. Three passengers reportedly suffered serious burns, including a girl around the age of 10.

The incident unfolded during a trip from Sagunto to the city of Zaragoza, as the train slowed down, prompting fears among passengers that it could catch ablaze. The engine driver reporedly stopped the train as it was too dangerous to continue and was preparing to head back the opposite direction, at which point some of its 48 passengers attempted to flee.

“Once they saw that they were surrounded by fire they got back on the train and several of them had suffered burns,” said a spokesperson for the Spanish rail company Renfe, as cited by the Guardian.

Footage purporting to show the blaze from inside the train has circulated online.

Among the 20 or so injured were three with serious burns, including a girl around the age of 10 and a 58-year-old woman, emergency services told local media. 

READ MORE: Cuba oil fire under control after five days

Officials in Valencia – a region in eastern Spain that’s seen major wildfires in recent weeks – say that more than 1,000 people have been forced to evacuate due to fast-spreading flames fueled by high winds and a scorching heatwave. One fire in the city of Bejis has spread some 1,900 acres, while another still raging to the south in Vall d’Ebo has consumed more than 27,000 acres of forest.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies