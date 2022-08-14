icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Aug, 2022 21:26
HomeWorld News

Three killed in Israeli airstrikes, Syria says

Israeli planes fired missiles at the suburbs of Damascus and the Tartus region, Syrian media report citing military
Three killed in Israeli airstrikes, Syria says
Building destroyed by recent Israeli airstrike in Tartus © AFP / SANA

Three soldiers have been killed and three more wounded in an Israeli air attack on the suburbs of Damascus on Sunday, a Syrian military source confirmed to SANA news agency. The missiles are said to have been fired at the Damascus area and Tartus from Lebanese territory. 

The country’s air defenses had engaged “hostile targets” over Tartus, SANA reports.

On Friday, Israeli tanks wounded two civilians near the town of al-Hamidiyah in the Golan Heights.

Last month, Israel killed eight people in airstrikes on the Damascus area, including five civilians, and wounded seven others. According to SANA, the missiles came from the Golan Heights. 

Turkey vows to work with Syria against ‘terrorists’
Read more
Turkey vows to work with Syria against ‘terrorists’

Israel destroyed much of Damascus International Airport in June, forcing the country to reroute flights through Aleppo as multiple runways, hangars and a control tower were knocked out. 

While Israel regularly bombs Syria, it avoids publicly acknowledging its actions. At the same time, Syrian state media claimed that the US has stepped up its smuggling of Syrian oil, transferring 89 tankers of fuel into Iraq on Saturday just hours after an earlier 60-tanker shipment crossed the border. 

The Syrian Oil Ministry accused the US earlier this month of stealing a whopping 83% of Syria’s daily oil production, imposing losses of $105 billion since the beginning of the war. Military convoys have been filmed presumably smuggling Syrian oil into Iraq via illegal border crossings. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West
How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West FEATURE
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies