14 Aug, 2022 16:27
Brand-new superyacht destroyed by fire (VIDEO)

The $24 million vessel was delivered to her owner last month
Fire completely destroyed a brand-new $24 million superyacht on Thursday in Spain, a few weeks after it was delivered to its owner, Italian businessman Paolo Scudieri.

Spanish sea search and rescue agency Salvamento Maritimo published a photo of the burning 44-meter Aria SF, saying the incident occurred at the port of Cala Saona on the west coast of Formentera, Balearic Islands on August 11.

The emergency services later told the media that all 16 people on board at the time, including seven crew members, managed to evacuate and were later picked up unharmed by a Civil Guard boat. Their identities have not been disclosed. The cause of the blaze, which was extinguished after a few hours, remains unclear. The burned hull of the yacht has been towed to Ibiza; the vessel is reportedly considered unsalvageable.

According to the magazine SuperYacht Times, the Italian-built Aria SF was delivered in July to Scudieri, who is the president of Adler-Hp Pelzer Group and is reportedly worth $500 million. The vessel, which featured “sharp and sporty exterior lines,” “soft carpet effect floor,” five “sumptuous” staterooms, a swimming pool, and a beach club, was expected to make her world premiere at Cannes and Monaco yacht shows later this year.

