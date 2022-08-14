icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Aug, 2022 15:38
HomeWorld News

Car plows through fundraiser crowd leaving casualties

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for homicide after running down people in the US state of Pennsylvania
Car plows through fundraiser crowd leaving casualties
FILE PHOTO © Pixabay / diegoparra

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 24-year-old man with two counts of homicide after he allegedly drove his vehicle through a crowd at a community fundraiser event on Saturday in the town of Berwick, killing one person. He later presumably beat and killed a woman in a neighboring town. 

After the vehicle attack, which left 17 people injured and one dead, Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes allegedly assaulted and killed a 50-year-old woman in neighboring Nescopeck before he was ultimately apprehended. He is being held without bail at Columbia County Correctional Facility. 

Police were called to the scene of the second murder with reports of a man beating a woman. However, by the time they arrived, she was already dead.

READ MORE: Man rams US Capitol barricade, starts shooting

The authorities have yet to determine whether Reyes deliberately targeted the fundraiser – which was being held at the Intoxicology Department Bar to raise money for the family of victims of a house fire in Nescopeck – or whether there was any connection to the second victim. The Nescopeck house fire killed 10 people, including three children, earlier this month.

Three of the victims from the fundraiser were in critical condition as of Sunday morning, while four were in serious condition. Asked by a reporter if he had any comment on the situation, Reyes reportedly responded “Sorry, I’m sorry.” 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West
How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West FEATURE
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies