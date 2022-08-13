Biden wants regime change in Russia – ex-congresswoman

The US president is exploiting the conflict in Ukraine to expand NATO and enrich defense contractors, Tulsi Gabbard said

US President Joe Biden is using the conflict in Ukraine to engineer “regime change in Russia” and feed the military-industrial complex, former US representative and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard told Fox News viewers on Friday. Meanwhile, America’s European allies are paying the price as Biden builds his “New World Order.”

Filling in for Fox host Tucker Carlson on Friday, the former Congresswoman from Hawaii issued a scathing condemnation of the Biden administration’s anti-Russia sanctions, which she said have only hurt the US and Europe while Russia rakes in record energy profits.

“Europe is in a massive energy crisis right now,” she stated, citing record power prices in France, public lighting cutbacks and impending heating shortages in Germany, and restrictions on home and business energy usage in the UK and Spain

“Why is all this happening?” she continued, before answering: “Because of Joe Biden’s sanctions, which are nothing short of a modern day siege. This is a supply problem that Joe Biden created, one that Russia is now profiting from.”

Tulsi Gabbard on Russia sanctions, filling in for Tucker:"It's never been about morality. It's not about the people of Ukraine or protecting democracy. This is about regime change in Russia and exploiting this war to strengthen NATO and feed the military industrial complex." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3IbYEOnymQ — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) August 13, 2022

The US and EU have imposed multiple rounds of economic sanctions on Russia following the launch of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine in February. The US has also ended imports of Russian oil and gas, while the EU has begun a phased withdrawal from Russia’s energy exports. However, with several European countries refusing to pay for Russian gas in rubles – as Moscow has demanded – and with the bloc’s sanctions impeding maintenance on gas pipelines, the EU, which depends on Russia for around 40% of its gas, is facing soaring energy costs and inflation.

Meanwhile, Russia is expected to double its gas profits this year.

With the US concurrently pumping tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into Ukraine, Gabbard argued that the conflict there has “never been about morality.”

“It’s not about the people of Ukraine or ‘protecting democracy’,” she declared. “This is about regime change in Russia and exploiting this war to strengthen NATO and feed the military-industrial complex.”

“To Joe Biden, it’s even about bringing about a new world order. ‘We’ve got to lead it,’ he says, and he’s trying to do just that, even if it means bringing us to the brink of nuclear catastrophe.”

Biden has publicly stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” a comment that the White House later had to backtrack on. In March, the US leader also told reporters that “there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it,” a statement later echoed by his advisor, Brian Deese, who described high energy costs as the price of forging “the future of the liberal world order.”

Gabbard has long opposed US involvement in and funding of foreign conflicts. During her four terms in office from 2013 to 2021, she advocated a combination of dialogue with America’s rival superpowers and a hardline policy on Islamic terrorism. She ran for the Democratic Party’s nomination in the runup to the 2020 election, and was accused without evidence of being a “puppet” of Russia by some media outlets and her fellow Democrats.

Since leaving Congress in 2021, Gabbard has continued to serve in the Army Reserves, while appearing regularly as a guest on Fox News.