US attorney general faces impeachment push over Trump house raid

A congresswoman has accused the government of “political persecution” of Biden’s rival

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has submitted a resolution calling for the impeachment of US Attorney General Merrick Garland for ordering the search of former President Donald Trump’s home.

Greene, a Republican representative from Georgia, accused Garland of abusing the power of his office to “politically persecute [President] Joe Biden’s enemies.”

“The whole purpose of this is to prevent President Trump from ever being able to hold office,” she told reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on Saturday.

In the articles of impeachment submitted to Congress, Greene argued that Garland has “lost the trust of the citizens of the United States to faithfully execute the law of the United States without a partisan bias.”

Greene wrote that by ordering the search and then asking the court to unseal the search warrant, Garland was attempting “to intimidate, harass, and potentially disqualify” Trump from challenging Biden for the presidency in the future.

According to Greene, fellow Republican members of Congress Mary Miller, Clay Higgins, and Andy Harris are co-sponsoring the impeachment resolution.

The FBI unexpectedly searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday. According to the warrant and an inventory of seized materials that was made public on Friday, the agents seized several sets of classified documents as part of an investigation that involves potential violations of the Espionage Act.

Reports said that the FBI was looking for evidence about whether Trump had mishandled classified materials he took with him after leaving the White House. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and said that he declassified all the documents in question when he was president.

Garland has remained tight-lipped about the search and the investigation, but confirmed on Thursday that he personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant for Trump’s home.