11 killed in gruesome shooting, including children

A Montenegro man was shot and killed by police after going on a rampage in Cetinje

A resident of Cetinje, Montenegro shot and killed eleven people – including two children – and injured six more on Friday, before he was shot and killed by police, according to local media reports.

Witnesses said the man pulled a pistol in what was termed a family dispute, killed his family, and then proceeded to fire into random bystanders.

Cetinje police are still investigating the scene and very little information has been released officially.

Montenegro state TV initially reported that more than ten people may have been shot, including a police officer, citing local residents. The toll was later raised to 11 dead and six wounded.

One eyewitness told the state broadcaster RTCG that the shooter walked down the street and “randomly” fired on people.

Other local outlets identified the suspect as Vucko Borilovic, 34, and said he first killed several members of his own family, including children, before turning his pistol on the bystanders. He was reportedly shot after he opened fire at an ambulance trying to reach the injured.

The rampage happened on Friday afternoon in Medovina, a neighborhood located right by the National Museum of Montenegro. The neighborhood has been blocked off so the police can conduct an investigation.

Cetinje was the capital of Montenegro when it was a principality and later a kingdom, and still houses the president’s residence, but most government functions were moved to Podgorica in the 1940s.

