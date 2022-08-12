icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Aug, 2022 17:12
HomeWorld News

11 killed in gruesome shooting, including children

A Montenegro man was shot and killed by police after going on a rampage in Cetinje
11 killed in gruesome shooting, including children
© Telegram/balkanossiper

A resident of Cetinje, Montenegro shot and killed eleven people – including two children – and injured six more on Friday, before he was shot and killed by police, according to local media reports.

Witnesses said the man pulled a pistol in what was termed a family dispute, killed his family, and then proceeded to fire into random bystanders. 

Cetinje police are still investigating the scene and very little information has been released officially.

Montenegro state TV initially reported that more than ten people may have been shot, including a police officer, citing local residents. The toll was later raised to 11 dead and six wounded.

One eyewitness told the state broadcaster RTCG that the shooter walked down the street and “randomly” fired on people.

Other local outlets identified the suspect as Vucko Borilovic, 34, and said he first killed several members of his own family, including children, before turning his pistol on the bystanders. He was reportedly shot after he opened fire at an ambulance trying to reach the injured.

The rampage happened on Friday afternoon in Medovina, a neighborhood located right by the National Museum of Montenegro. The neighborhood has been blocked off so the police can conduct an investigation.

Cetinje was the capital of Montenegro when it was a principality and later a kingdom, and still houses the president’s residence, but most government functions were moved to Podgorica in the 1940s.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year FEATURE
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans FEATURE
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies