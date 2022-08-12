icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Aug, 2022 15:59
‘Satanic Verses’ author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage

The novelist was about to speak in New York when he was reportedly stabbed
Author Salman Rushdie was attacked on Friday in New York State, while preparing to give a lecture. Video from the event shows security swarming the stage and Rushdie lying on the ground. Initial reports said he was stabbed. The attacker has been arrested.

Rushdie, 75, was preparing to give a speech at the Chautauqua Institution. Unverified photos circulating on social media show the Indian-born British-American novelist being taken away in an ambulance. His condition is unknown.

Authorities have not yet identified the assailant. Major outlets have speculated the attack could be related to the 1989 fatwa declared by Iran’s late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, offering a bounty on Rushdie’s head for his novel ‘The Satanic Verses,’ declared blasphemous in the Islamic Republic.

While Iran has officially backtracked from the fatwa, an Iranian religious foundation offered a $3.3 million bounty for Rushdie in 2012.

