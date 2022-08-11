icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Aug, 2022 08:02
HomeWorld News

Five killed in Kashmir shootout – officials

A militant attack on an Indian army outpost comes ahead of Independence Day festivities
Five killed in Kashmir shootout – officials
FILE PHOTO: Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard at a market place in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, October 11, 2021. © Global Look Press / Xinhua/Javed Dar

A militant attack in a disputed region of Kashmir has killed three Indian soldiers and wounded two others, local officials claimed on Thursday. Two suspected attackers also died in the skirmish with government forces.

According to Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, at least two assailants armed with guns and grenades, attacked a military outpost in the Rajouri district in southern Kashmir. The shootout lasted for at least three hours, the official said.

Two militants trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal [army camp] in Rajouri were detected. They were engaged by alert troops,” Singh said.

At least 5 Indian soldiers shot dead in Kashmir in deadliest violence since February
Read more
At least 5 Indian soldiers shot dead in Kashmir in deadliest violence since February

The official added that the two wounded Indian soldiers are undergoing treatment.

According to an unnamed army official cited by Reuters, the area around the post was closed off while security forces conducted a search.

The assault comes several days before festivities for India’s Independence Day on August 15. It also occurred close to the third anniversary of the revocation of Kashmir’s constitutional autonomy.

Many Kashmiris believe that the loss of special status violates the rights of the Muslim majority. Constitutional autonomy was revoked from the region in 2019, sparking fears of unrest and triggering condemnation from neighboring Pakistan.

The muslim-majority region has been a disputed territory between India and Pakistan for over 60 years, with some separatists pushing for total independence and others seeking to move away from India and instead join with Pakistan. The area is split into two districts – the India controlled Kashmir Valley and the Hindu-dominated region around the city of Jammu, while Pakistan holds a sliver of land in the West.

The territorial dispute has resulted in multiple armed conflicts between the two nations since they gained independence from the British Empire.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year FEATURE
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans FEATURE
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies