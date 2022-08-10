Police shoot dead knife-wielding man at Paris airport

Officers acted with “composure” to eliminate the threat, police say

A knife-wielding man was shot dead by officers at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Wednesday, local law enforcement has announced.

The police tweeted that officers “showed composure” as they neutralized the threatening individual.

According to local media, the perpetrator was a homeless person. He arrived at the airport’s Terminal 2F with a knife and began acting aggressively.

Police reportedly asked him to lay down his weapon on several occasions, but he refused to do so.

Shots were reportedly fired when the man charged at the officers. He was wounded in the abdomen and quickly received medical attention, but later succumbed to his injuries.

An AFP photographer, who witnessed the scene, said “a large person of color brandished something that looked like a knife at the police.”

An officer fired “a single shot” at the man as he kept advancing towards the officers, he recalled.