icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Aug, 2022 04:12
HomeWorld News

Republican says FBI seized cell phone

The seizure is reportedly part of a probe into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Republican says FBI seized cell phone
FILE PHOTO: Rep. Scott Perry questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 28, 2022. ©  AP / Carolyn Kaster

Federal agents have seized the cell phone of Representative Scott Perry (R-Pennsylvania), the lawmaker said, blasting the agency for “banana republic tactics” amid an investigation into the 2020 presidential race.

Perry announced the move in a statement on Tuesday, saying “3 FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone” while he was traveling with his family.

“They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish,” Perry said, adding “I’m outraged – though not surprised – that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress.”

The FBI executed a search warrant against Perry soon after conducting a raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, reportedly as part of a probe into Trump’s handling of presidential documents, including classified material, which may have been brought to the Palm Beach facility.

Republicans vow to investigate FBI’s Trump raid READ MORE: Republicans vow to investigate FBI’s Trump raid

While it remains unclear whether the two investigations are connected and the FBI has not offered a reason for the search warrant, former senior Justice Department officials have testified that Perry played “an important role” in attempts to install Trump ally Jeffrey Clark as the acting attorney general soon after the 2020 race, in hopes he would back the then-president’s claims about mass election fraud. 

According to a source cited by CNN, Perry’s phone was “imaged” by federal agents and returned to him later on Tuesday, noting that authorities would need a second warrant in order to access the device’s contents.

The lawmaker nonetheless condemned the bureau for “banana republic tactics” – echoing rhetoric from other Republicans following the Mar-a-Lago raid on Monday – and an “unnecessary and aggressive action.”

“My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends,” he said. “None of this is the government’s business.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans FEATURE
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies