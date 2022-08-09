icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Aug, 2022 22:13
HomeWorld News

Activists claim US school lunches are racist

Civil rights groups have called for the federal government to correct “dietary racism” in its subsidized meal program
Activists claim US school lunches are racist
© Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

Dozens of US race and food activist groups have reportedly signed on to a letter accusing the federal government of “dietary racism” in its program for free or subsidized school lunches, saying the USDA is forcing millions of non-white, lactose-intolerant children to drink cow’s milk.

The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) is “inherently inequitable and socially unjust,” the groups said in a letter to the USDA’s Equity Commission. The letter, which was first reported by The Hill on Tuesday, added that “black, Native American, Asian and Latino kids are being punished for their race and heritage.”

The NSLP provides free or discounted lunches to about 30 million children at 100,000 schools across the US. Although nearly half of the children who qualify for such assistance are white, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, the activist groups said non-white children are disproportionately reliant on subsidized meals. They argued, too, that non-white children have far higher rates of lactose intolerance.

Virginia to revamp math curriculum, CANCEL advanced courses prior to last two years of high school to force racial equity READ MORE: Virginia to revamp math curriculum, CANCEL advanced courses prior to last two years of high school to force racial equity

“If Black lives matter, so does our health and nutrition, but the National School Lunch Program has consistently failed children of color,” said Dr. Milton Mills, a Washington physician who advocates plant-based diets. “Either schoolchildren drink the milk they’re given and suffer in class while they’re trying to learn, or they go without a nutritionally significant portion of their meal.”

Signatories to the letter included such groups as the National Action Network Washington Bureau, founded by race activist the Reverend Al Sharpton, as well as the NAACP Maryland chapter, Progressive Democrats of America, and an anti-dairy group called Switch4Good.

The organizations claimed that the NSLP reimburses schools only if they provide cow’s milk, and a written doctor’s note may be required to allow a non-dairy alternative. “It is patently discriminatory to require a doctor’s note for a nearly ubiquitous condition,” the letter said.

Democratic agitator Al Sharpton leans on Biden to give Kamala Harris ‘more positions of power’
Read more
Democratic agitator Al Sharpton leans on Biden to give Kamala Harris ‘more positions of power’

However, NSLP guidelines clearly state that only a written statement from a student’s parent or guardian is required to serve a non-dairy substitute. Alternatives to cow’s milk, such as soy milk, must meet USDA nutritional guidelines. The NSLP program requires schools to also make water available to students at lunch.

Nevertheless, the activists argued that the government is forcing children to drink cow’s milk. “It is hard to imagine a more inequitable and socially unjust USDA practice than the force-feeding of milk to children in our schools,” the letter said.

The NSLP requires that schools post “And Justice for All” posters. The activist groups said that until non-white children are “properly provided for” by the NSLP program, those posters are “empty rhetoric as injustices are visited on millions of underserved children each day.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans FEATURE
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies