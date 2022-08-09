icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Aug, 2022 11:12
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Visiting Europe is a privilege – EU member state on proposed Russian travel ban

Schengen countries should not issue tourist visas to Russians, Estonia’s PM has insisted
Visiting Europe is a privilege – EU member state on proposed Russian travel ban
Russian tourists have their papers checked at the Nuijamaa border crossing in Finland. © AFP / Alessandro Rampazzo

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has urged Schengen countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens.

“Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right,” Kallas wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The EU suspended air travel from Russia following the launch of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine in late February, but Schengen Area countries have continued to issue visas to Russians, she wrote.

Estonia, Latvia and Finland, which border Russia, have therefore been forced to “carry the burden” as “sole access points” into the bloc for Russian citizens, Kallas explained, adding that it was “time to end tourism from Russia now.”

The Schengen agreement allows for border-free travel among 26 European countries. These include most EU member states, with the exception of Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Romania and Ireland. The non-EU countries in the pact are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

The Estonian prime minister’s tweet followed a call by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for all Russians to be banned from traveling to the West for at least a year.

Ban all Russians from the West – Zelensky
Read more
Ban all Russians from the West – Zelensky

“The most important sanctions are to close the borders – because the Russians are taking away someone else’s land,” Zelensky told the Washington Post on Monday. The Russians should “live in their own world until they change their philosophy,” he insisted.

Last week, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told Bloomberg that the Baltic state wanted to see an EU-wide travel visa ban on Russian citizens in the next round of the bloc’s sanctions on Moscow.

Reinsalu made the remarks while in Kiev, where he said the idea had been discussed with Zelensky.

Estonia has been a strong supporter of Ukraine during its conflict with Russia, advocating for an even tougher sanctions crackdown on Moscow by the EU.

Tallinn stopped issuing most types of visas for Russians shortly after the outbreak of the fighting. However, Estonia can’t prevent Russian citizens from entering if they have a visa issued by another EU member state.

READ MORE: Estonian FM wants ban on Russians traveling to EU in next sanctions round – Bloomberg

A number of other EU nations – Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Czech Republic – have also imposed visa restrictions, but an EU-wide ban would require the approval of all of the bloc’s 27 members.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies