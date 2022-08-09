icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Aug, 2022 02:37
HomeWorld News

US recovers lost fighter jet

A US F-18 that ‘blew overboard’ into the ocean last month was brought up from a depth of nearly 10,000 feet
US recovers lost fighter jet
FILE PHOTO: A US Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet is seen during flight training operations near El Centro, California. ©  US Navy / MC 3rd Class Drew Verbis

The US Navy has successfully recovered an F-18 Super Hornet lost at sea due to “heavy weather,” after the fighter jet was blown off the deck of an aircraft carrier and sank thousands of feet in the Mediterranean. 

The US 6th Fleet said the F/A-18E Super Hornet was found and brought back up to the surface on Monday, “recovered from a depth of approximately 9,500 feet” by a Navy salvage diving team.

“The search and recovery took less than 24 hours, a true testament to the team's dedication and capability,” said Lt. Cmdr. Miguel Lewis, a salvage officer on the mission, adding that the recovery was done “safely and efficiently.” 

Pilot killed as US fighter jet crashes READ MORE: Pilot killed as US fighter jet crashes

The 6th Fleet noted the craft was brought to a “nearby military installation” and would soon be transported back to the United States.

The Navy initially reported that a Super Hornet carried aboard the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier “blew overboard” due to “unexpected heavy weather” during a replenishment mission in the Mediterranean on July 8. It offered few other details about the incident at the time, though noted one sailor had received “minor injuries” and that the remainder of the Truman’s aircraft remained “full mission capable.”

The same type of fighter jet was involved in a crash in the Mojave Desert in Southern California earlier this summer which left one Navy airman dead. The deceased pilot was identified as Lt. Richard Bullock, assigned to a Strike Fighter Squadron based out of Naval Air Station Lemoore in California, and officials say the crash is still under investigation.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies