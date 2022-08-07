icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Aug, 2022 15:31
Biden cleared to leave isolation

After the second negative Covid test in a row, the US president is returning to “public engagement and presidential travel”
US President Joe Biden has been cleared to return to ‘business as usual’ following the second consecutive negative Covid-19 test, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said on Sunday.

On Saturday, despite receiving a negative test, Biden remained in isolation as a precaution pending confirmation that he had beaten his “rebound” infection. According to O’Connor’s Sunday update, the president’s test was negative again.

“He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel,” O’Connor wrote. When leaving the White House, Biden removed his mask and told reporters that he felt good and was “clear” to go.

The president initially tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21, despite being fully vaccinated and receiving two booster shots. He worked in isolation for five days, while experiencing a mild cough and body aches, before testing negative last week.

However, just three days later, Biden tested positive once again. O’Connor said that “a small percentage” of patients that are treated for Covid-19 with Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral medication may suffer “rebound Covid positivity” – in which they seem to recover before falling ill again.

