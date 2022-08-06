icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Aug, 2022 21:28
HomeWorld News

Biden remains isolated despite negative Covid test

The US leader will abide by the “strict isolation measures” until a second negative result, his doctor said
Biden remains isolated despite negative Covid test
©  AP / Evan Vucci, Pool

President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday, but “in an abundance of caution” will remain in strict isolation under daily monitoring until a second negative result confirms he has beaten his “rebound” infection, according to White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor.

“The President continues to feel very well,” O’Connor wrote in his daily update on Biden's condition.

The US leader initially tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21, despite having been fully vaccinated and receiving two booster shots. He worked in isolation for five days, while experiencing a mild cough and body aches, before testing negative last week.

However, just three days later, Biden tested positive once again, with O’Connor noting that “a small percentage of” patients being treated for Covid-19 with Pfizer’s antiviral pill Paxlovid are likely to suffer so-called “rebound Covid positivity” – where they seem to recover from the disease before falling ill again.

US declares public health emergency READ MORE: US declares public health emergency

Following his first bout with the virus, Biden described Paxlovid as a game-changer in the fight against Covid-19, and urged Americans to obtain the pills from drugstores around the country.

“Limited information currently available from case reports suggests that persons treated with Paxlovid who experience COVID-19 rebound have had mild illness; there are no reports of severe disease,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in May. White House coronavirus czar Dr. Anthony Fauci also suffered such a reinfection when he treated his case of Covid-19 with Paxlovid.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies