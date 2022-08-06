icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Aug, 2022 02:06
HomeWorld News

Turkey fumes over Israeli airstrikes

Ankara said civilian deaths are “unacceptable” after an Israeli air raid targeted an apartment complex in Gaza
Turkey fumes over Israeli airstrikes
A damaged apartment complex in Gaza City following an Israeli airstrikes on August 5, 2022 ©  AP / Adel Hana

Turkey has condemned Israeli military operations in the Gaza strip, urging for deescalation amid an exchange of IDF airstrikes and rocket fire from Palestinian militants. Washington, meanwhile, has voiced full support for the Jewish State.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said it “strongly” condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Friday, calling for “restraint and common sense” while stressing the need “to immediately end these events before they turn into a new conflict.”

“We find it unacceptable that civilians, including children, lost their lives in attacks,” the ministry said, adding “We are deeply concerned about the rising tension in the region after the attacks.”

The comments came after Israel opened a new offensive on Gaza earlier on Friday, ‘Operation Breaking Dawn,’ which commenced with airstrikes on an apartment building and allegedly killed a senior commander in Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a Gaza-based militant group. Israel’s military said it targeted up to 20 additional PIJ fighters, while Palestinian authorities reported at least 10 noncombatants killed, including a five-year-old girl.

In the early hours of Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it bombed other PIJ sites in Gaza used “for the production of explosives,” as well as several PIJ “rocket launchers,” sharing footage of some of the sorties.

Israel calls Pentagon over Gaza strikes READ MORE: Israel calls Pentagon over Gaza strikes

Ahead of a call between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his American counterpart Lloyd Austin, Washington’s envoy to Israel Tom Nides declared that “the United States firmly believes that Israel has a right to protect itself,” though added that officials were “engaging with different parties and urge all sides for calm.”

The United Nations, meanwhile, voiced “deep concern” over the renewed hostilities, triggering outrage from Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan, who blasted the international body for making “false immoral comparisons” between Israeli forces and Palestinian “terrorists.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies