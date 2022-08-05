icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Aug, 2022 15:00
HomeWorld News

Orban says US needs ‘more Chuck Norris’

The country wants more rangers, not genders, Viktor Orban told a Texas rally
Orban says US needs ‘more Chuck Norris’
Viktor Orban © Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images

Hungarians have decided they do not need any more genders, but would like to see “more Chuck Norris,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a US crowd on Thursday.

Addressing this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Dallas, Texas, Orban touched upon a range of his signature issues, including immigration, globalism, and woke culture. “[Hungarians] decided we don't need more genders — we need more rangers,” Orban said. 

“Less drag queens and more Chuck Norris!” he added, referring to the famous American martial artist and actor.

The Hungarian prime minister delivered his remarks to rally the crowd ahead of the upcoming speech of former US President Donald Trump scheduled for Saturday. On Tuesday, Orban visited Trump at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Describing himself as an “old-fashioned freedom fighter,” Orban urged his largely Republican audience to “unite forces” against globalists, especially the “army” of Hungarian-born businessman George Soros, adding that progressive liberals did not want him to deliver this message.

EU is not our boss – Hungary
Read more
EU is not our boss – Hungary

The Hungarian PM also derided what he called the “leftish media.”

“I can already see tomorrow’s headlines: far-right European racist, anti-Semite strongman, the Trojan horse of Putin holds speech at the conservative conference,” he said, adding that his adversaries would do everything “to drive a wedge” between him and other people. “They hate me and slander me and my country as they hate you and slander you,” Orban declared.

Amid the EU states, Hungary is a vocal critic of the bloc’s policy of reducing or banning imports of Russian fossil fuel. Hungary was the only one of the EU’s 27 members to oppose the plan. Declaring it “simply impossible” to go without Russian energy, Budapest agreed to purchase an extra 700 million cubic meters of Russian gas.

Orban also commented on the recent controversy over his speech in Romania, in which he had said that Hungarians did not want to become a mixed race. The PM reiterated that he had always pursued a “zero-tolerance policy on racism and anti-Semitism,” castigating the people who accuse Hungarians of embracing this mindset as “idiots.” Orban added that a “Christian politician cannot be racist.”

World desperately needs strong leaders – Orban
Read more
World desperately needs strong leaders – Orban

Staying on the subject of Christianity, he noted that Americans and Hungarians share the same values, which may be a solution to many global problems. 

“The horrors of Nazis and communists happened because some Western states in continental Europe abandoned that Christian values, and today’s progressives are planning to do the same. They want to give up on Western values and create a new world, a post-Western world. Who is going to stop them if we don’t?” he asked.

Orban’s promises to build an “illiberal” democracy in the middle of Europe, as well as his anti-LGBTQ and anti-immigrant rhetoric, have drawn a lot of public criticism. Earlier this month, he lashed out at the European Union, arguing Brussels does not dictate European affairs.

“Brussels is not our boss. We are an independent, sovereign Hungarian nation. We make decisions together. If they’re not good for us, we’ll tell them. If they are not good and we can prevent them, the common decision will not be made,” he reiterated at the time.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies