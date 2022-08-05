Horror nightclub fire kills and injures dozens

Panicked revelers were seen fleeing the deadly inferno at a club south of the Thai capital

A large fire at a nightclub in southern Thailand has left at least 13 people dead and dozens more wounded, according to local police, with harrowing footage of the blaze making the rounds online.

The conflagration started around 1am early Friday morning at a club in Thailand’s Chonburi province, located about 80 miles south of the capital of Bangkok, police colonel Wuttipong Somjai told Reuters, adding that at least 35 had been injured. The official offered few other details, but noted all of the victims identified so far are Thai nationals.

Disturbing footage captured during the fire has circulated on social media, showing club patrons scrambling to escape the massive blaze, some engulfed in flames.

Other images also revealed the damage to the one-story nightclub, with its charred interior all but destroyed.

13 people killed, 41 injured early this morning as fire breaks out in a famous bar in Sattahip (east Thailand)A similar incident to the fire in Zantika bar in Ekamai (Bangkok) where 67 people were killed in 2009#ไฟไหม้ผับชลบุรี#ไฟไหม้ผับ#Thailand#whatshappeninginthailandpic.twitter.com/URmgtau3M1 — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) August 5, 2022

A similar incident at a club near the Thai capital left 66 people dead and hundreds injured in 2009. The cause of that fire was never publicly identified by local authorities, and conflicting reports gave rise to a number of competing theories for what set off the blaze, ranging from faulty wiring at the nightclub to a fireworks accident.