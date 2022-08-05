icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Aug, 2022 03:10
Horror nightclub fire kills and injures dozens

Panicked revelers were seen fleeing the deadly inferno at a club south of the Thai capital
A major fire is seen in progress at a nightclub in Sattahip, Chonburi province, Thailand, August 5, 2022. ©  Twitter / @MouseZyPoPnoii / screenshot

A large fire at a nightclub in southern Thailand has left at least 13 people dead and dozens more wounded, according to local police, with harrowing footage of the blaze making the rounds online.

The conflagration started around 1am early Friday morning at a club in Thailand’s Chonburi province, located about 80 miles south of the capital of Bangkok, police colonel Wuttipong Somjai told Reuters, adding that at least 35 had been injured. The official offered few other details, but noted all of the victims identified so far are Thai nationals.

Disturbing footage captured during the fire has circulated on social media, showing club patrons scrambling to escape the massive blaze, some engulfed in flames. 

Other images also revealed the damage to the one-story nightclub, with its charred interior all but destroyed.

A similar incident at a club near the Thai capital left 66 people dead and hundreds injured in 2009. The cause of that fire was never publicly identified by local authorities, and conflicting reports gave rise to a number of competing theories for what set off the blaze, ranging from faulty wiring at the nightclub to a fireworks accident.

