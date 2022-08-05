icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Aug, 2022 00:02
Lightning hits people near White House

Multiple people are in “critical condition” following a lightning strike in Washington, DC
Lightning hits people near White House
©  Twitter / dcfireems

At least four people have suffered severe injuries following a lighting strike in Lafayette Park just outside the White House, emergency services in Washington DC confirmed on Thursday evening.

“Apparent lightning strike Lafayette Park NW,” the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said in a tweet, adding that first responders were “on scene in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition.”

Two adult male and two female victims were rushed to local hospitals with “critical life threatening injuries,” authorities added.

