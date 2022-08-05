Lightning hits people near White House

Multiple people are in “critical condition” following a lightning strike in Washington, DC

At least four people have suffered severe injuries following a lighting strike in Lafayette Park just outside the White House, emergency services in Washington DC confirmed on Thursday evening.

“Apparent lightning strike Lafayette Park NW,” the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said in a tweet, adding that first responders were “on scene in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition.”

Two adult male and two female victims were rushed to local hospitals with “critical life threatening injuries,” authorities added.