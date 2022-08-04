Moment of deadly Donetsk shelling caught on video

DPR officials say Ukrainian forces shelled the center of Donetsk during the funeral of a military commander

The center of Donetsk has been shelled by Ukrainian forces, according to Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) officials. The strike came during the funeral service for a military commander on Thursday morning. The moment was captured on video by a TV crew that was filming an interview with one of the commander’s former comrades.

The memorial ceremony for Olga Kachura, a commander of the DPR’s rocket artillery battalion, was being held in the Donetsk State Academic Opera and Ballet theater. Shells from the Ukrainian forces reportedly managed to hit the nearby Donbass Palace Hotel.

According to RIA news, people who gathered for the service were immediately evacuated to a bomb shelter while Ukrainian forces continued shelling the city.

The mayor of Donetsk, Aleksey Kulemzin, posted on his Telegram channel that data on the killed and wounded as a result of the shelling is still being assessed, but has confirmed that at least one person is believed to have been killed and that several others were injured.