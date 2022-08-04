icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Aug, 2022 10:41
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Moment of deadly Donetsk shelling caught on video

DPR officials say Ukrainian forces shelled the center of Donetsk during the funeral of a military commander
Moment of deadly Donetsk shelling caught on video
Donbass Palace, center of Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic. © RT

The center of Donetsk has been shelled by Ukrainian forces, according to Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) officials. The strike came during the funeral service for a military commander on Thursday morning. The moment was captured on video by a TV crew that was filming an interview with one of the commander’s former comrades.

The memorial ceremony for Olga Kachura, a commander of the DPR’s rocket artillery battalion, was being held in the Donetsk State Academic Opera and Ballet theater. Shells from the Ukrainian forces reportedly managed to hit the nearby Donbass Palace Hotel.

According to RIA news, people who gathered for the service were immediately evacuated to a bomb shelter while Ukrainian forces continued shelling the city. 

The mayor of Donetsk, Aleksey Kulemzin, posted on his Telegram channel that data on the killed and wounded as a result of the shelling is still being assessed, but has confirmed that at least one person is believed to have been killed and that several others were injured.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Phony war
0:00
26:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies