Trump meets Hungarian friend

Former US president hailed PM Viktor Orban for his deep knowledge of world affairs

Former US President Donald Trump welcomed the Hungarian prime minister at his Bedminster golf resort in New Jersey this week, where they discussed “many interesting topics,” as Victor Orban faces a fresh scandal over his anti-immigration rhetoric.

In a Tuesday post on Truth Social, Trump said the conversation with his “friend” Orban was especially fascinating because “few people know as much about what is going on in the world today.”

Trump, who in January endorsed Orban’s candidacy ahead of the Hungarian election, also said that they used the meeting to celebrate the politician’s “great electoral victory.”

Known for his tough policies on illegal migrants, Orban was re-elected in April for the fourth consecutive term. At the time, Trump hailed him for “doing a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration” and creating jobs.

Hungary did not skimp on compliments to Trump, either. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto who accompanied his boss during the trip, released a video of the warm meeting and said in a separate post that “Hungarian-American political relations were at their peak when Donald Trump was the president of the United States.”

“Hope our relationship will remain at the same height!” he said.

The meeting between Trump and Orban came ahead of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas, where both politicians are expected to speak.

Orban triggered wide-spread criticism last week, after saying in a speech that Hungarians “don't want to be a mixed race” or a “multiethnic” people who would mix with “non-Europeans.” He also lashed out against the “flooding” of Europe with non-European migrants.

The prime minister’s rant prompted his longterm adviser Zsuzsa Hegedus to resign, calling the speech “a pure Nazi text worthy of Goebbels.” A few days later, however, she revoked her resignation claiming that the prime minister had convinced her of his anti-racism stance.