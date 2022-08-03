Airlines told to steer clear of Taiwan

A formal warning highlights six exclusion zones, where military exercises are to take place

China’s air traffic authority has sent a notice to airlines operating in Asia, informing them of upcoming military exercises around Taiwan. They have been advised to stay out of six zones around the island, which have been earmarked for live-fire training.

The warning, reported by Bloomberg, comes amid US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing Chinese island, in defiance of Beijing’s objections.

The locations for the exercises, which will take place from Thursday to Sunday, were published by Chinese media. Some appeared to include the 12 nautical mile zone around the island that is usually considered Taiwanese territorial waters.

China considers the island to be an integral part of its own territory. Although Taiwan’s military claimed Beijing’s move violated “UN rules” and amounted to a blockade.

The Chinese government has accused Washington of undermining the ‘One China’ policy, which underpins its claim on Taiwan, with actions like Pelosi’s visit. It warned that Washington was “playing with fire” and said there will be consequences.

In addition to launching drills around the island, Beijing has also imposed a series of trade restrictions against Taiwan.