icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Aug, 2022 13:12
HomeWorld News

China accuses US of provocation

Foreign Minister Wang Yi says US officials are continuously challenging China’s sovereignty
China accuses US of provocation
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. © Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla

The United States is trying to challenge China’s sovereignty over Taiwan and provoke a conflict in the Taiwan Strait, Chinese Foreing Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, ahead of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit to the island.

Noting that some US politicians are “openly playing with fire” regarding the Taiwan issue, Wang said the US is “continuously undermining China’s sovereignty, emasculating the One China policy and even deliberately trying to artificially create an incident in the Taiwan Strait.”

Wang went on to suggest that some US politicians only care for their own interests and that Washington’s disregard for its obligations on the Taiwan issue is “shameful,” only serving to tarnish its reputation, while exposing it as the “biggest destroyer of peace today.” He also warned that becoming the enemies of 1.4 billion Chinese people “will never end well.”

The foreign minister’s statement comes at a time of severe tensions between Washington and Beijing over the expected visit of House Speaker Pelosi to Taiwan, later on Tuesday.

Russia stands in 'absolute solidarity' with China – Kremlin
Read more
Russia stands in 'absolute solidarity' with China – Kremlin

China has repeatedly warned that her arrival would be seen by Beijing as a “gross interference in China’s internal affairs” and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian has stated that “if you play with fire, you will get burned. I believe the US is fully aware of the strong and clear message delivered by China.”

Pelosi is currently on a tour of the Asian region. She has visited Singapore and Malaysia and is expected to hold high-level talks in South Korea and Japan. A visit to Taiwan was not on her official itinerary ahead of the tour.

However, multiple media reports have suggested that Pelosi is indeed expected to make a trip to the island, which would mark the first time an American House speaker has traveled to the self-governed territory in 25 years.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Phony war
0:00
26:30
CrossTalk: Lost cause
0:00
24:46
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies