icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Aug, 2022 09:26
HomeWorld News

Taiwan’s media makes prediction on Pelosi visit

Hotel reservations for the House speaker and her people have been made, a journalist with TVBS News said
Taiwan’s media makes prediction on Pelosi visit
FILE PHOTO. Nancy Pelosi arrives at a news conference on Capitol Hill. ©Drew Angerer / Getty Images

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday, a local TV news station claimed on Monday. Reservations for the US delegation headed by one of the most senior officials in the country have been made at a five-star hotel, TVBS News said, citing sources.

According to the report, Pelosi and her entourage are to stay at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taipei’s eastern governmental Xinyi District. Relevant security arrangements have been taken to ensure her safety, the outlet said.

Reservations have also been made in a different hotel in the Zhongshan District, the report added, citing rumors.

Pelosi’s possible visit to the self-governed Chinese island has triggered angry reaction from Beijing, which said Washington was “playing with fire” and may “get burned” as a consequence.

Pelosi could pull Taiwan trick – Chinese state media
Read more
Pelosi could pull Taiwan trick – Chinese state media

Taiwan has been self-governed since 1949, but never officially declared independence from China, with Beijing considering it a part of its territory under its One-China policy.

Despite agreeing with the One-China policy on paper, the US maintains strong unofficial ties with the island of 23.5 million, selling weapons to Taipei and backing its push for sovereignty.

The list of destinations for her Asian tour that the Speaker shared with the public did not include the island. Taiwan’s government would not comment on any plans to welcome Pelosi.

Beijing launched a military exercise near Taiwan as Pelosi departed from mainland USA for Hawaii last weekend. Some Chinese media have speculated that her plane may declare an emergency to provide a pretext for landing in Taipei.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Phony war
0:00
26:30
CrossTalk: Lost cause
0:00
24:46
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies