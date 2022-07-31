icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jul, 2022 16:19
Americans shouldn’t care about Ukraine, US conservative argues

Ann Coulter accused the US-led NATO alliance of “encroaching” on Russia
FILE PHOTO: Ann Coulter participates in a panel at Politicon in Los Angeles, California, October 20, 2018 © AP / Willy Sanjuan

Conservative US author Ann Coulter has argued that the US and UK “have [their] own problems” and shouldn’t care about Ukraine, which she pointed out was historically under Russian influence. With British broadcaster Piers Morgan vehemently disagreeing, Coulter blamed the expansion of the NATO alliance for the current conflict.

Speaking to Morgan on Thursday, Coulter declared “on the NATO thing, I’m with Noam Chomsky, Pat Buchannan, George Kennan, once the Soviet Union fell there’s no point to NATO, and we keep encroaching, encroaching, encroaching,” referring to the alliance’s expansion into Eastern Europe since the fall of the USSR, something its leaders assured Russia it would not do.

Morgan, a staunch supporter of Ukraine who recently interviewed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his wife Elena, argued otherwise, claiming that Russia’s military operation in Ukraine proves “that’s what NATO’s there for.”

“I’m sorry, Ukraine was historically part of the Russian empire of influence,” Coulter countered. “I’m not defending Putin… but why should Americans care about this? We have our own problems. Why should the British care about this?”

Over Morgan accusing her of wanting “the Soviet Union back,” Coulter said that the UK should focus on reducing immigration, and while Morgan brought up American assistance to Britain during World War II, Coulter countered that Putin is “not attacking England.”

“You can’t compare everything to Hitler,” Coulter sneered.

Coulter is known for her anti-interventionism, and threw her support behind then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016 after he vowed to end America’s “endless wars.” Less than a week after Russian troops entered the country this February, she called on Republicans to “stop talking about Ukraine.” 

Claiming that support for Ukraine ultimately means more money for US defense contractors, she called on the party to do something about inflation, immigration, crime, and anti-white racism in schools. 

“Republicans ought to be talking their heads off about the unprecedented crisis at our border, illegal aliens hauling meth and fentanyl into our country, rampant shoplifting, carjacking and assaults destroying neighborhoods in our country,” she wrote at the time. 

