icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jul, 2022 18:08
HomeWorld News

Ukraine’s neighbor becomes South Korea’s biggest ever arms buyer

Poland will receive over 1,600 tanks and artillery pieces and nearly 50 jets
Ukraine’s neighbor becomes South Korea’s biggest ever arms buyer
© Chris Jung / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Poland and South Korea signed a framework agreement on Wednesday for what is being hailed as Seoul’s largest ever arms deal. South Korean manufacturers will supply almost 1,000 tanks, over 600 artillery pieces, and nearly 50 fighter jets to the Eastern European nation.

The multi-billion-dollar deal will be among the largest and most significant Polish defense orders in recent years and will substantially strengthen the country's armed forces, Poland’s Defense Ministry announced in a press release. 

The orders are divided into two stages, according to the press release. The first stage covers 180 K2 tanks and 48 K9 howitzers, the first deliveries of which are expected this year. Stage two will include over 800 enhanced K2PL tanks and 600 K9 howitzers and will involve technology transfers: both weapons will be produced in Poland starting in 2026. 

Under a separate contract, Poland will also acquire 48 FA-50 jets that can be used for both training and combat. According to the Polish Defense Ministry, the first aircraft will be delivered next year. The FA-50 will enable Warsaw to scrap its post-Soviet planes and intensify the training of Polish pilots, the ministry’s press release says. 

Risk of nuclear war from stonewalling Russia and China – UK
Read more
Risk of nuclear war from stonewalling Russia and China – UK

The arms deal will be a key part of Poland’s effort to rearm in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said. “We learn lessons from what is happening in Ukraine. (…) We can see that armored forces and artillery are of great importance on the battlefield nowadays, hence the decision to strengthen this type of armed forces,” the minister told reporters after approving the contracts. 

When asked if its cooperation with Poland meant Seoul was ready to provide more aid to Kiev, South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin stressed that the deal was strictly a bilateral matter, Reuters reported. 

While the pricing of the purchase has not been made public, it is widely expected to exceed the $7 billion total value of all arms sold by South Korea to global customers last year. With the fighter jets alone priced at $3 billion, the overall amount is estimated to be in the $14-15 billion range, potentially surpassing Poland’s entire current-year defense allocation of $14.1 billion.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Kiev is losing
0:00
24:52
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Energy madness
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies