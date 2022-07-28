icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jul, 2022 11:12
HomeWorld News

Austria warns of citizens fighting in Ukraine

“Anyone who has lived through violence poses a risk” after returning home, an intelligence chief warns
Austria warns of citizens fighting in Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: Foreign fighter in Ukraine. © Facebook / International Legion of Defense of Ukraine (ILDU)

A small number of Austrian citizens are now fighting in Ukraine, but their return to the country still poses a security risk, Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, who heads the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN), has said.

The security services are “aware of a low, two-digit number” of Austrians now taking part in the conflict between Kiev and Moscow, Haijawi-Pirchner said in an interview with Kronen Zeitung on Thursday.

However, the DSN, which was established in early 2021 in response to a deadly attack by an Islamist gunman in Vienna a few months before, is still concerned about these individuals, he said.

“Anyone who has lived through violence poses a risk when he returns,” Haijawi-Pirchner explained.

Polish mercenaries killed by Russian missile strike – Moscow
Read more
Polish mercenaries killed by Russian missile strike – Moscow

The agency has also worked to make sure that weapons being supplied to Ukraine by the West don’t end up in the hands of organized criminal groups or terrorists, he added.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, which, among other things, caused soaring inflation, will have “a long-term impact on internal security,” the intelligence chief said.

“Right-wing extremism is being strengthened, among other things, by the war in Ukraine. Islamist terrorism is gaining prominence again.”

Thousands of foreign fighters arrived in Ukraine following the launch of Russia’s military operation on February 24, responding to a call by President Vladimir Zelensky.

In April, the Russian military estimated the number of ‘mercenaries’ at nearly 7,000, but earlier this month, it said that only 2,741 foreign fighters remain in Ukraine. Many of them were eliminated, while others fled back to their home countries.

READ MORE: Ukraine’s ‘International Legion’ suffers recruit shortage

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has recently warned that mercenaries are not considered combatants under international law and “the best thing that awaits them if they are captured alive is a trial and maximum prison terms.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Kiev is losing
0:00
24:52
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Energy madness
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies