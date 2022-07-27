icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jul, 2022 14:17
HomeWorld News

EU top diplomat not happy about Lavrov’s popularity

Josep Borrell complains that the Western media keeps ignoring him, while reporting the Russian foreign minister words
EU top diplomat not happy about Lavrov’s popularity
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell before a joint press conference in Moscow. © AFP / Russia foreign ministry

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has complained that he’s less popular with the Western media than Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

In an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena SER on Tuesday, Borrell touched on the Russian foreign minister’s recent tour of Egypt, DR Congo, Ethiopia and Uganda, saying: “Lavrov goes to Africa and tries to persuade the Africans that sanctions are to blame for all that’s happening... and the whole of the Western media repeats it.”

“I go to Africa to say the opposite, that sanctions have nothing to do with it, and nobody picks it up,” he lamented.

The EU foreign policy chief explained the attention Lavrov is getting, saying: “There’s a certain tendency to listen to the enemy, the adversary.”

“Lies circulate faster than the truth,” and because of this Brussels should “redouble” efforts to explain its stance to the public, he concluded.

The US news magazine Politico echoed the comparison between the diplomats’ Africa trips in an article on Monday, saying the contest for an African audience, between the EU and Russian diplomats, was “lopsided” in favour of Lavrov.

Ugandan president comments on relations with Russia
Read more
Ugandan president comments on relations with Russia

An opinion piece, explaining the role of the US and the EU in Africa’s food crisis, which the Russian foreign minister penned before his tour of the continent, was picked up by scores of local media outlets and shared by thousands of people on Facebook, it pointed out.

“Over the same time period, Josep Borrell… was a virtual ghost online, based on data from CrowdTangle, a social media analytics tool owned by Meta. He garnered just one mention on Facebook about Africa compared to Lavrov’s tidal wave of coverage,” Politico wrote.

According to the outlet, this situation “highlights what many within EU political circles have known for years, but few are willing to acknowledge publicly.”

In the information battle with Moscow, Brussels “remains outmatched, outgunned and under-resourced to combat the Kremlin's sophisticated playbook,” it concluded.

Last week, Ukraine, Russia, the UN and Turkey signed a deal to unblock exports of grain from Ukrainian ports. In addition, Russia and the United Nations signed a memorandum implying the UN’s involvement in lifting restrictions on the export of Russian grain and fertilizers to world markets.

EU laments losing ‘battle of narratives’ on Ukraine
Read more
EU laments losing ‘battle of narratives’ on Ukraine

Borrell welcomed the agreement, saying it “offers an opportunity to start reversing this negative course” set by Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which has “endangered food security for millions of people.”

Russia has rejected Western claims that the blockage of grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports has put the world on the brink off a food crisis.

Speaking in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Sunday, Lavrov said the true cause of the problem was “illegitimate” restrictions imposed on Moscow by the US, EU and their allies, which have “prevented operations with Russian grain [food and fertilizers], including insurance, including the admission of our ships to foreign ports and foreign ships’ entry into Russian ports.”

Russia is not asking for all sanctions to be lifted, but “our Western colleagues... should remove the obstacles they themselves have created,” the foreign minister insisted.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Kiev is losing
0:00
24:52
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Energy madness
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies