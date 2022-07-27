icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jul, 2022 11:42
US has been brought to its knees – Trump

The former president claims his country is suffering one ‘historic humiliation’ after another
Former President of the United States Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the America First Agenda Summit hosted by America First Policy Institute in Washington, DC, United States on July 26, 2022. © Kyle Mazza / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The United States has become “a beggar nation,” former President Donald Trump said during a speech at the America First Policy Institute summit on Tuesday. Marking his first appearance in Washington since he left office in 2021, Trump blasted the Democrats and the Biden administration for having brought the US “to its knees.”

The former president focused on issues like inflation, which is at a 49-year high at 9.1%, record gas prices, and soaring crime rates. He also lamented that the US had lost its energy independence and was now “groveling” to other countries, apparently referring to President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

On July 15, Biden sat down with Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman in an attempt to persuade the Middle Eastern leader to boost his nation’s oil production and reduce global reliance on supplies from Russia.

“Our country is being dealt one historic humiliation after another on the world stage,” Trump said. Meanwhile, the “most basic rights and liberties” are “under siege” at home, as “millions of illegal aliens” pour into the country and murder rates soar in Democrat-run cities, he added.

Trump made his speech ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, and expressed hope that the American people would reject the “failed reign of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the radical left.” The former president proclaimed that the Republican Party is set to achieve a “triumphant victory” in the next presidential election. 

He has yet to officially announce a run for the US presidency in 2024, however, he has repeatedly hinted at plans to seek another term in the White House, insisting that he has won the race before and can do it again.

