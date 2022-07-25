Mass shooting rocks Los Angeles park

Two people were killed and five others injured during an informal car show

A shooting has erupted in a community center in Los Angeles’s San Pedro neighborhood, where an informal car show attended by hundreds of revelers was taking place on Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of armed police officers responded to reports of a shooting at Peck Park around 3:50pm. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it was not considered an ‘active shooter’ situation, but police had no suspects in custody as of 9pm Sunday evening.

“We don’t know how many shooters we have at this point,” LAPD’s Capt. Kelly Muniz said, noting that authorities believe the shooting was sparked by a “dispute” between two parties. Several weapons were recovered at the scene.

Videos from the scene show massive police presence, as well as firefighters and paramedics carrying victims away on stretchers. Some particularly disturbing clips circulating online showed a blodied person lying on the ground motionless.

The @LAFD now confirms two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting at Peck Park in #SanPedro today. The shooting took place near the park's baseball fields near a car show that was going on. No suspects have been identified or arrested yet. @CBSLApic.twitter.com/dJG0KZ8tbN — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) July 25, 2022

A total of seven people were rushed to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, four men and three women. Two of the victims succumbed to their injuries and one was reported in critical condition.

3 have been killed, 6 hurt at a car show at Peck Park in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/MGtgGrD7tb — Joshua Jered (@Joshuajered) July 25, 2022

Authorities said there were about 500 people at the park when the shooting happened, many of whom were there for a car show that was taking place in the area. However, police could not immediately confirm if the incident was somehow related to the event. A fire department spokesman said it wasn't an officially organized event, but rather an improvised gathering of car owners to show off their rides.