icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Jul, 2022 01:01
HomeWorld News

China comments on Covid-19 vaccine safety

Beijing has touted its jabs by noting that Xi Jinping and all other top leaders received domestically produced inoculations
China comments on Covid-19 vaccine safety
Residents wearing face masks walk by a COVID-19 vaccination facility in Beijing, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 ©  AP / Andy Wong

China has made a renewed push to promote the safety and effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccines by pointing out that they were good enough for the country's entire leadership, including President Xi Jinping.

“All China’s incumbent party and state leaders have completed vaccination against the coronavirus with domestically developed vaccines,” Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission (NHC), told reporters on Saturday. He added that Chinese leaders have demonstrated a high level of trust in the Covid-19 inoculations developed by their own country.

The statement comes as China tries to crack down on flareups of the virus by imposing lockdowns or mass testing programs in such cities as Shanghai. More than 92% of China’s population has received at least one Covid-19 shot, while nearly 90% is considered fully vaccinated. Just under 71.7% have had a booster shot.

Like vaccines developed in other countries, the Chinese jabs haven’t fully halted the spread of the virus. However, the homegrown vaccines protect well against severe illness and death caused by Covid-19’s Omicron variants, said Feng Zijian, secretary general of the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association.

China scraps vax mandate after two days READ MORE: China scraps vax mandate after two days

Research and development work is proceeding on new vaccines to deal with Omicron sub-variants, and some of those jabs are already undergoing clinical trials, Chinese officials added.

With China achieving high inoculation rates in its own population, the world’s largest, and providing billions of jabs to low- and middle-income countries, Beijing’s Sinopharm and CoronaVac have been among the most heavily used vaccines globally. China leads the world by far in doses administered domestically, at more than 3.4 billion, nearly six times the US total.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reality of sensuality? Giorgio Tricarico, author of ‘Lost Goddesses: A Kaleidoscope on Porn’
0:00
29:42
CrossTalk: ‘Empire burlesque’
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies