icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jul, 2022 23:08
HomeWorld News

US confirms first monkeypox cases in children

The CDC has reported monkeypox infections in two minors, saying both were traced back to the ‘gay men’s community’
US confirms first monkeypox cases in children
FILE PHOTO: People stand in long lines to receive the monkeypox vaccine at San Francisco General Hospital in San Francisco, July 12, 2022 ©  Jessica Christian / San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Two children in the US have been infected with monkeypox, the nation’s first such cases involving minors, confirming spread to a segment of the population that’s considered most at risk of developing severe disease from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported the new infections on Friday, saying one of the children is a toddler living in California and the other is a non-resident visiting the US. Both children were likely infected through household transmission of the virus.

“Both of those children are traced back to individuals who come from the men-who-have-sex-with-men community, the gay men’s community,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Friday in an interview with the Washington Post. She added that monkeypox infections in children typically involve cases that are “adjacent to the community most at risk.”

Nearly 2,600 monkeypox infections have been confirmed in the US since the first case was reported in May. Although spread of the virus can come through non-sexual transmission – including contact with an infected person’s skin or his or her linens – the vast majority of infections so far have occurred in men who have sex with men.

US has first polio case in nearly a decade READ MORE: US has first polio case in nearly a decade

There haven’t been any US deaths from the virus so far. Illnesses from the virus, which may cause rash and flu-like symptoms, are often relatively mild in men. However, the World Health Organization warned last month that monkeypox is potentially more dangerous for children and pregnant women. Historically, young children have died from the virus at higher rates than adults.

Walensky said the two children infected with monkeypox in the US are currently “doing well,” despite suffering some symptoms.

At least five children in Europe have been infected during the current monkeypox outbreak.

Jynneos, a vaccine for smallpox and monkeypox, has been formally approved by the US Food and Drug Administration only for adults. However, President Joe Biden’s administration has reportedly made the inoculation available in a handful of pediatric cases.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Empire burlesque’
0:00
25:10
CrossTalk: Economic decline
0:00
25:15
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies