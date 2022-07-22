The Russian Defense Ministry reports up to 300 nationalists have been taken out

Several hundred Ukrainian nationalist fighters located in the Donetsk People’s Republic were taken out following a high-precision strike, the Russian Defense Ministry announced in a daily update on Friday.

The ministry says that Russian forces destroyed a temporary deployment point of the ‘Black Hundred’ nationalist formation using ground-based high-precision weaponry. The fighters were allegedly hiding in the building of a school in the city of Kramatrosk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Up to 300 fighters and over 40 units of special equipment were eliminated as a result of the strike, according to the announcement.

Additionally, the ministry reported taking out an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces located in the eastern part of the city of Nikolaev, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the port city of Odessa. The strike also took out up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen and six armored vehicles and cars, as well as over 2,000 shells for the GRAD MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems) and about 1,000 shells for the Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers.

On Wednesday, the ministry reported destroying a Ukrainian Armed Forces supply depot in Soledar, located in the DPR, along with 40 nationalist fighters and some 19 units of armored vehicles.

The latest update from Russia’s Defense Ministry shows that Russian forces have so far destroyed 260 Ukrainian planes, 144 helicopters, 1,589 drones, 357 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,141 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 762 MRLS systems, 3,176 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 4,453 units of special military vehicles.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian president Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.