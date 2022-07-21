icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jul, 2022 00:11
HomeWorld News

Biden reveals US military’s thoughts on Taiwan

The US president hinted that the Pentagon is opposed to Speaker Pelosi’s rumored Taipei visit
Biden reveals US military’s thoughts on Taiwan
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Jacquelyn Martin

US President Joe Biden suggested on Wednesday that the country's military was opposed to a possible visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

His comments follow two days of stringent warnings from Beijing that the visit could irreparably damage Sino-American relations.

“I think that the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now. But I don’t know what the status of it is,” Biden told reporters when asked about Pelosi’s potential Taiwan trip. He spoke with the press on Air Force One, returning to Washington from Massachusetts, where he announced executive actions on climate change. 

Multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday that Pelosi was planning to take a congressional delegation to Taipei in August, after canceling the April trip on account of catching Covid-19. The 82-year-old Democrat has not officially confirmed or denied the speculation. Neither has the government in Taipei.

If Pelosi undertakes the journey, she would be the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan since Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich did so in 1997.

Chinese state media threatens US with ‘unbearable consequences’ READ MORE: Chinese state media threatens US with ‘unbearable consequences’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that the US remains committed to the One-China policy. While in Washington’s eyes, this means that Taiwan’s status remains unresolved, Beijing says it means China has sovereignty over the island, with reunification only a matter of time. An island formerly controlled by Japan, Taiwan has been run by Chinese nationalists who left the mainland in 1949, after losing the civil war against the Communists. 

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would have a “grave impact” on Sino-American ties, violating the One-China policy and existing agreements between Washington and Beijing.

“If the US insists on going its own way, China will take firm and forceful measures to firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US must bear all the consequences of the visit,” Zhao said.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order FEATURE
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine?
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Economic decline
0:00
25:15
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: End of unipolarity
0:00
28:33
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies