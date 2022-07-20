icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jul, 2022 16:47
HomeWorld News

US to send more HIMARS to Ukraine

Kiev will receive four additional advanced rocket systems in the next military aid package, Pentagon chief says 
US to send more HIMARS to Ukraine
© AFP / Fayez Nureldine

Ukraine will receive four more high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) from Washington as part of the next security assistance package, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced on Wednesday.    

“Later this week, we’ll roll out our next presidential drawdown package of weapons, ammunition and equipment for Ukraine,” Austin said while hosting a virtual meeting of the US-led Ukraine Contact Group.  

“It will include four more HIMARS advanced rocket systems, which the Ukrainians have been using so effectively and which have made such a difference on the battlefield. And it will include more rounds of MLRS and artillery ammunition,” he added.   

According to the Pentagon, once delivered, the new package will bring the total number of HIMARS in Ukraine’s possession to 16.  

Last Friday, Ukraine’s defense minister, Alexey Reznikov, told the Financial Times that Kiev was confident the West would send more aid, including 300km-range munitions for the HIMARS. He described the American-made rocket systems as a game-changer.   

HIMARS can fire guided rockets at a range of up to 80km but can also deploy tactical ballistic missiles a distance of up to 300km. Washington previously said it would not supply Ukraine with missiles having a range of 300km out of fear they could be used to strike Russian territory, thus greatly escalating the conflict between Kiev and Moscow.  

Ukraine offers itself as test site for Western weapons
Read more
Ukraine offers itself as test site for Western weapons

“I think it’s a step-by-step movement. We give them proof that we can use it with precision and sophistication and we get more, and longer range,” Reznikov stated.   

However, according to the spokesman for the army of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Eduard Basurin, Ukrainian forces may have already received 300km-range HIMARS missiles. DPR troops have found pieces of munitions with a range of 110km to 120km, which meant that Kiev could have the 300km missiles as well, Basurin posited in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya 1 TV channel on Tuesday.   

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today the West’s persistence in pumping Ukraine with long-range weapons, including the HIMARS, has already made Moscow reconsider the goals of its military operation in the neighboring country. They now go beyond Donbass and include several other Ukrainian regions, the minister explained in an interview with RT and Sputnik.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order FEATURE
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine?
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Economic decline
0:00
25:15
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: End of unipolarity
0:00
28:33
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies