icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jul, 2022 03:29
HomeWorld News

Twitter wins first battle against Musk

The Tesla CEO lost his bid to delay the social media giant’s lawsuit until next year
Twitter wins first battle against Musk
FILE PHOTO ©  Patrick Pleul / Pool via AP

A judge in the US state of Delaware has set a date for the court showdown between Elon Musk and Twitter sometime in October, stating that further delay “threatens irreparable harm” to the company, which is seeking to force the billionaire to complete a $44 billion takeover.

Musk’s legal team sought to postpone the hearings until February next year, while Twitter requested a trial as early as September.

The social media company’s representative accused the billionaire of “attempted sabotage” and “doing his best to run Twitter down.” Twitter lawyer William Savitt argued that “the continued uncertainty caused by Musk’s purported termination inflicts harm on Twitter every day, every hour of every day.”

“The longer the delay, the greater the risk,” the head judge of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, agreed in a ruling on Tuesday. The judge left it to the parties to agree on the exact date of the trial, unless they reach a settlement by then.

Twitter sues Musk READ MORE: Twitter sues Musk

Twitter filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk last week in an effort to force him to honor his pledge to buy the company for $44 billion or $54.20 per share. The world’s richest man called off the deal, accusing the company of “material breach of multiple provisions” regarding the issue of fake or bot accounts on the platform. Musk’s team did not agree with Twitter’s estimate of the number of these types of accounts, which put it at just 5% of users, saying the company made “misleading representations.”

The social media giant in turn accused the billionaire of negotiating in bad faith. “Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he… is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” the lawsuit states.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order FEATURE
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine?
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Economic decline
0:00
25:15
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: End of unipolarity
0:00
28:33
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies